Animal cruelty investigation underway after 21 abandoned cats found in Ludlow home

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) - An animal cruelty investigation is underway after Ludlow police found nearly two dozen abandoned cats at a home on West Street.

Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department told 22News that police first learned about the situation Friday afternoon when the MSPCA asked police for help contacting the owner of the home.

Lt. Valadas said the first two officers who arrived at the house Friday found between 10 and 20 cats living in "uninhabitable" conditions.

According to Lt. Valadas, an excessive amount of animal feces was found on the floor, and furniture and the home smelled like urine.

Ludlow police obtained a search warrant and were able to return to the house Saturday morning along with an MSPCA officer.

Twenty-one cats in total were found inside the house. Several of them were found in very poor health, but all of them were alive.

The homeowner was out of town at the time of the sweep but did sign a surrender order allowing the MSPCA to remove the animals.

Lt. Valadas told 22News, "The officers had to use protective equipment to enter the home, that's how bad the conditions were inside."

"The MSPCA has the means to put those animals into a shelter for the time being and I'm sure that they're going to secure medical care or veterinary care for the animals," he added.

There were no other animals in the home.

Lt. Valadas said the Ludlow Police Department and MSCPA will continue to investigate and that there may be criminal charges to follow.

Animal cruelty is a felony in the state of Massachusetts.