Animal hospital in Springfield offering $5 vaccines Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services will be offering a low-cost vaccine Saturday due to a new Parvovirus case confirm in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the clinic will offer its low-cost vaccines at Second Chance’s Springfield Community Hospital located on 67 Mulberry Street from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The clinic will provide distemper combo and rabies vaccines for dogs and cats for $5 each. The canine distemper combo vaccine helps protect dogs from the deadly parvovirus.

All dog owners are urged to check their pet’s vaccination records to ensure their dogs have completed the distemper and parvovirus series.

“Puppies can receive their first DA2PP vaccine as early as 6-8 weeks, but they must be boostered (vaccinated) every 4 weeks until they are at least 16 weeks of age in order to provide the best protection.” Second Chance Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Johnson

For those who are unable to make the special promotion date, the clinic offers regular walk-ins every Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and provides both vaccines as well as rabies shots for $12 each.