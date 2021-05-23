Anit-violence advocates march through Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Anti-Violence advocates in Springfield marched through the streets of the city on Sunday, to put an end to deadly violence that’s taken so many young lives.

Irene Starks was among the dozens of men and women who walked through the streets of Springfield’s Upper hill neighborhood. The signs they carried spoke eloquently of their mission.

Starks spoke with 22News about the loss of her son.

“He’s got a daughter and another daughter on the way. They will never know their father. It’s got to stop, it’s got to stop. We pray for our children,” Starks said.

Their silent march through the neighborhood would hopefully engage neighbors to take up their cause and join the struggle of the campaign for non-violence.

“We are deeply saddened by all the violence that’s happened here in Springfield. What we’d like to do is teach youth peaceful ways of resolve conflicts,” Reverend Lauren Holm said.

“I come from a church background and I believe God is the answer and this is the necessary things we have to do inorder to combat this violence,” Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown said.

They would return to the Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church where the walk began and continue their remembrance of all who died from violence in this city.