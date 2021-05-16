Annual 5K fundraiser for domestic violence back in-person

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 7th annual 5K is back in person this year to honor the life of Kate Mauke and raise awareness of domestic violence.

The 5k is held in memory of 17-year-old Kathyrn Mauke who was a senior at Sabis International Charter school when she was stabbed to death by an ex-boyfriend in February of 2015.

Family and friends honor Kate’s memory each year with an annual run to raise awareness on domestic violence.

Friends and family remember Kate as a spitfire, fearless, and a leader.

This year the event will be held at Nathan bills bar and Springfield. Walkers will begin at 9:30 a.m and runners at 9:45 a.m., there will also be a virtual option for those who want to participate.

Proceeds go towards funding scholarships for seniors at Sabis International Charter School in memory of kate and other domestic violence cases.