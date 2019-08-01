Annual all-star competition held at Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Safe Neighborhood and C3 Forest Park Initiative’s are hosting their annual all-star celebration and competition at the Basketball Hall of Fame Thursday night.

In a news release sent to 22News, the event will start at 5:00 p.m. and will include the following:

Free throw competition

3-point competition

Holyoke 5th and 6th-grade All-Stars vs. the C3 Forest Park 6th grade All-Stars

Holyoke 7th and 8th-grade All-Stars vs. the C3 Forest Park 7th and 8th-grade All-Stars

