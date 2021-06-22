Annual Arbor Day celebration held in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Arbor Day is typically observed in April, but the City of Chicopee held its annual celebration Tuesday morning with an honorary planting of a Swamp White Oak.



The new tree will add to the more than 1,000 trees planted throughout the city since 2015. The tree was planted in honor of Chicopee’s Chris Scott, who was named Massachusetts Tree Warden of the year for 2020.

“It’s a huge honor, I’m also a member of their board, a great group of people that works statewide to protect and foster trees, especially in our urban environment.” Christopher Scott, Tree Warden & City Arborist

In addition to the tree plantings, Chicopee is also celebrating its 28th consecutive year as a Tree City USA recipient.



