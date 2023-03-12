CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police and Fire Departments will take the ice for the Annual Battle of the Badges Charity Hockey Game on Sunday.

Proceeds from the game will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee and will also be a scholarship fund for Chicopee Comprehensive and Chicopee High school students, according to a news release from the Boy & Girls Club of Chicopee.

The game will have mascots from both the Chicopee Police and Fire Departments, free kids raffle, raffle prizes, a 50/50, concession stand, music, a Chuck-A-Puck contest, and more. Multiple businesses are sponsors of the game including Polish National Credit Union, PeoplesBank, MASSCOPS Local #485, International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 1710, Curry Honda Chicopee, Marshall Steinbeck Collision, AMP Electrical Inc. & Planet Fitness.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased the day of the game at the Fitzpatrick Arena. Kids 12 years old and under get in for free. The game takes place at the Fitzpatrick Arena in Holyoke at 5 p.m., and doors open at 4:30 p.m.