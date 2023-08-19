SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Bilingual Veterans Banquet will be held in Springfield Saturday evening.

According to a news release sent to 22New from the City of Springfield, the event is set to take place at the Greek Cultural Center in Springfield at 7:00 p.m.

This event will be celebrating 36 years of service to the veteran community in western Massachusetts.

Mayor Domenic Sarno along with Sgt. Gumersindo Gomez, Executive Director of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts, State Secretary of the Executive Office of Veterans’ Service Jon Santiago, and UniCare General Manager David Morales will be at the event.

Mayor Sarno states, “It is an honor to attend and bring greetings to the Bilingual Veterans Banquet. This year’s event continues to honor our veterans and those that serve our veteran community. I want to thank Sgt. Gumersindo Gomez and his team for everything they do to provide our veterans with the services they need and deserve. Special thanks to Secretary of Veterans’ Services Dr. Jon Santiago and UniCare General Manager David Morales for their continued support of our veterans too.”