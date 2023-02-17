SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Bright Nights Appreciation Breakfast will be celebrating everyone who made the Bright Nights at Forest Park 2023 season happen.
Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, along with Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of the Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management, will show their gratitude to everyone who made the Bright Nights at Forest Park’s 2023 possible.
There will be presentations made to Roy Frink, who is retiring after 20 years of working at the front gate, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the team from the Springfield Park Department who spends six months each year maintaining, installing, removing, and managing Bright Nights.
A “Love Letter to Springfield” video presentation and a special “All You Need is Love” music video by Missy Thibault, and Chris Teebo Films will be shown.
Bright Nights at Forest Park’s 28th season was sponsored by:
- American Eagle Financial Credit Union
- American Medical Response, Balise
- Baystate Health
- Big Y World Class Markets
- Charlie Arment Trucking
- Comcast
- Eastman-Indian Orchard
- Eversource Energy
- Gleason Johndrow Landscaping
- Health New England
- iHeart Media
- MassLive
- MassMutual
- Mercy Medical Center
- MGM Springfield
- MP CPA’s
- PeoplesBank
- Sarat Ford
- Sheraton Springfield
- Smith & Wesson
- Springfield Thunderbirds
- The Republican
- The CW Springfield
- WWLP-22 News
- and Yankee Candle
Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield, Paul Marcelina, Executive Vice President for Monarch Enterprises, Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Administrative Officer for Mercy Medical Center, William Vezina, Bright Nights Coordinator for the Springfield Park Department, and Kathy Tobin, Spirit of Springfield Vice Chair and Director of Annual Giving for the Baystate Health Foundation, will also be at the breakfast.
Mayor Domenic Sarno stated in a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, “I want to thank Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan, and their respective teams, and all of the generous sponsors and supporters who continue to make our beloved Bright Nights in Forest Park the Northeast’s premier holiday lighting experience.”
The appreciation breakfast will take place at the Sheraton Springfield Ballroom at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.