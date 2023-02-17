SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Bright Nights Appreciation Breakfast will be celebrating everyone who made the Bright Nights at Forest Park 2023 season happen.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, along with Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of the Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management, will show their gratitude to everyone who made the Bright Nights at Forest Park’s 2023 possible.

There will be presentations made to Roy Frink, who is retiring after 20 years of working at the front gate, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the team from the Springfield Park Department who spends six months each year maintaining, installing, removing, and managing Bright Nights.

A “Love Letter to Springfield” video presentation and a special “All You Need is Love” music video by Missy Thibault, and Chris Teebo Films will be shown.

Bright Nights at Forest Park’s 28th season was sponsored by:

American Eagle Financial Credit Union

American Medical Response, Balise

Baystate Health

Big Y World Class Markets

Charlie Arment Trucking

Comcast

Eastman-Indian Orchard

Eversource Energy

Gleason Johndrow Landscaping

Health New England

iHeart Media

MassLive

MassMutual

Mercy Medical Center

MGM Springfield

MP CPA’s

PeoplesBank

Sarat Ford

Sheraton Springfield

Smith & Wesson

Springfield Thunderbirds

The Republican

The CW Springfield

WWLP-22 News

and Yankee Candle

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield, Paul Marcelina, Executive Vice President for Monarch Enterprises, Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Administrative Officer for Mercy Medical Center, William Vezina, Bright Nights Coordinator for the Springfield Park Department, and Kathy Tobin, Spirit of Springfield Vice Chair and Director of Annual Giving for the Baystate Health Foundation, will also be at the breakfast.

Mayor Domenic Sarno stated in a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, “I want to thank Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan, and their respective teams, and all of the generous sponsors and supporters who continue to make our beloved Bright Nights in Forest Park the Northeast’s premier holiday lighting experience.”

The appreciation breakfast will take place at the Sheraton Springfield Ballroom at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.