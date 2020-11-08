Annual Brightside toy run held this year, asking for monetary donations due to COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the holidays coming up, the Brightside toy run that has been part of the community for decades is finding a way to make it still happen this year.

They are still accepting donations to help kids in need, but this year they’re asking for monetary donations and gift cards because of COVID-19. The reason being they would need to sterilize toys to make sure they’re safe for the kids. A monetary donation would be used to purchase items on gift “wish lists” created by the children.

In year’s past, this run has brought hundreds through on motorcycles, all carrying toys. Those toys are then delivered to children across the Pioneer Valley. Organizer’s estimate thousands over the last roughly 35 years they’ve done this.

This event is in partnership with Brightside for Families and Children. They focus on supporting families through stabilization and outreach among other things.

The toy drive will start at 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning and run until 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke.

If you can’t make it then, there is a GoFundMe that you can donate to.