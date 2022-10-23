LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow CARES Coalition is holding its annual candlelight vigil and “Walk to Remember” Sunday night.

The event was created to remember those who have lost their lives to substance use disorder. It’s also meant to gather family and friends, and show support for those currently struggling.

The event takes place at 6:00 p.m. at the Ludlow Girls and Boys Club, and the walk starts at 6:30 p.m. If you are unable to attend the event, email ludlowcares@gmail.com and they will create a luminary for your loved one to be displayed at the event.