SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Mauke and Sullivan Families at Nathan Bills Bar and Restaurant on Sunday to support the Celebrate Kate Foundation as they hold their annual Celebrate Kate 5k.

The foundation was created to celebrate the life and legacy of Kathryn Mauke, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in February 2015. They hold the annual 5k road race to help raise awareness about teen dating violence.

All proceeds from the event are donated to local women’s shelters and used for scholarships to graduating students that share her love for life.