AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Veterans Day ceremony took place Friday at the Massachusetts Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

People visited the resting sites of their loves one then met at the chapel for a ceremony. Those in attendance solemnly bowing their heads for the national anthem and pledge of allegiance. Veteran Robert Cote shared why he came to the Massachusetts Memorial Cemetery Friday.

“My father… you know he was a Korean Vet, he was in the Navy. Also, a friend of mine’s father is about seven rows down so we come to visit each one of them as often as we can. When you sign your name and raise your right hand you don’t know where you are going, you don’t know what you are going to do but you are doing it for the better good to support our nation, to keep everybody safe and for our families,” said Cote.

This event honored the veterans still with us and the 15,000 souls at peace in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.