Annual ceremony in Holyoke recognizes Sikh community

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A small, socially distant group gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate the Sikh community in Holyoke.

The annual ceremony is meant to showcase Holyoke’s commitment to all its residents. April is Sikh Awareness Month, and coincides with a major anniversary for the religion, making this time of year very important.

“Americans like Christmas, this is like Christmas for us,” Gurninder Singh-Dhaliwal, treasurer for the World Sikh Parliament explained. “This month is very important, it is when our religion came up and got to know the people.”

The World Sikh Parliament helped organize the event and is extremely active in helping the less fortunate in Holyoke and across the Northeast.

In the early days of New York’s Pandemic, the group made and distributed 30,000 meals in the city.