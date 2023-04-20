SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Keep Springfield Beautiful has announced annual City-Wide Cleanup to return Saturday, April 22, an event aimed at removing litter in public settings across the City of Springfield.

The 2023 clean-up will occur in various locations throughout Springfield. Keep Springfield Beautiful is partnering with Neighborhood Councils and Civics Associations across Springfield to identify which areas are in need of cleanup.

Courtesy of Keep Springfield Beautiful

“We are grateful to once again be able to partner with the City of Springfield Department of Public Works and our fantastic Neighborhood Councils and Civic Associations to clean up our streets,” said Melvin Edwards, Ward 3 City Councilor and President of Keep Springfield Beautiful. “We welcome volunteers from across Springfield to get involved in the effort to beautify our community for the Spring season.”

Trash pickers, trash bags, and gloves will be provided to volunteers and participating organizations. Keep Springfield Beautiful has coordinated with the Springfield Department of Public Works to ensure waste is collected from all sites.

Organizations participating in the cleanup include:

Maple High/Six Corners Neighborhood Council

South End Citizens Council

Forest Park Civic Association

East Springfield Neighborhood Council

McKnight Neighborhood Council

Lower Liberty Heights Neighborhood Council

East Forest Park Civic Association

For additional information, visit their website.