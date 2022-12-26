SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the first day of Kwanzaa!

The week-long holiday celebrates African and African-American culture and community. Each day of Kwanzaa is devoted to one of seven principles, with Monday’s principle being Umoja or Unity.

“Kwanzaa is a celebration of African American Culture which runs between December 26th through January 1st,” Keshawn Dodds, the Executive Director stated. “This is a great way for our community to learn, and understand the importance of the principles of Kwanzaa, as well as supporting our community of black business owners. There will also be live performances and lectures for the listening audience. This event has grown to see well over 300 people come through to celebrate together.”

On Monday, the Boys and Girls Club Family Center on Acorn Street in Springfield will host a citywide Kwanzaa celebration, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Boys & Girls Club Family Center. The event is free and open to the public, and organized by Afro Cultural Arts and Humanities. The event starts at 12:00 p.m. and runs through 5:00 p.m.

“The theme of this years Kwanzaa Celebration is remembering yesterday and building for tomorrow,” organizer Darryl Moss states. “It is important that we gather in remembrance of those who sacrificed much and worked tirelessly to create a foundation to help our community forge forward, so we remember yesterday. It is equally important that we assemble to create a template of empowerment to build a stronger community for those who come behind us. Kwanzaa gives us a blueprint in terms of effectively using the Nguzu Saba principles as both marker and benchmark to build, strengthen, and sustain our efforts.”