Annual Colby’s Path 5K raises awareness of synovial sarcoma

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield resident Colby Proctor was only 28-years-old when synovial sarcoma took his life five years ago.

Synovial Sarcoma is an extremely rare type of cancer, that tends to form near large joints in young adults.

Colby’s loved ones held the annual walk at Stanley Park Sunday to fight this rare disease.

“We come every year. It’s my son Isiash’s third time here, it’s a great time to raise awareness,” said Derek Strahan of Springfield.

Doctors diagnosed Colby with synovial sarcoma, after they found a tumor in his hip.

Organizers from “Colby’s Path to the Cure” put up pictures of Colby, along the walking route. Stanley Park was one of Colby’s favorite parks.

Colby’s cousin, Ami Jackson, is also Director of Communications for Colby’s Path to the Cure. She told 22News, “Colby was a fighter and so are we and we want to honor his memory by continuing to fight this fight even though he loss the first battle.”

Ami said the purpose for this walk, “We are continuing on with the war.”

The annual walk is meant to raise the awareness of synovial sarcoma and memorialize Colby Proctor. You can see in these photos that he was loved by many people.

Photo: Colby’s Path to the Cure organization

All of the money raised Sunday will go directly towards research and finding a cure.

Colby’s son told 22News the community’s support has helped him cope with the loss of his dad.

“It’s cool to see them supporting me and my family,” Jay Gomez said. “It’s tough what we went through, at least we are trying to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”