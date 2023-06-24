SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bay Area Neighborhood Council will be hosting its 3rd Annual Community Resources Fair and Cookout on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno will be in attendance at the fair.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am looking forward to joining Gwendolyn Smith, President of the Bay Area Neighborhood Council, her dedicated team, and all residents at the 3rd Annual Community Resources Fair and Cookout at our Hennessy Park. This wonderful community event is family-friendly and features helpful community resources and information in partnership with the various community agencies and organizations.”

The fair will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Hennessy Park in Springfield on Saturday at the corner of Kenyon Street and Oak Grove Avenue.