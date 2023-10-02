SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Association of Contributory Retirement Systems will be hosting its annual fall conference in Springfield on Monday.

The Massachusetts Association for Contributory Retirement Systems (MACRS) was established in 1937 and is the only organization whose purpose is to preserve and strengthen the 104 public retirement systems of the Commonwealth and represents the interests of over 500,000 active and retired employees, according to their website.

MACRS hosts two statewide meetings every year, and each meeting features speakers, small group presentations, and roundtable discussions. Each meeting is an opportunity for an informal exchange of ideas and information about retirement benefits. When important issues confront the retirement community, MACRS sponsors regional workshops to help educate the members and provide a forum for questions and debate.

Their conference in Springfield will be held on Monday at the Springfield Sheraton Hotel at 9:00 a.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will bring greetings to the conference on Monday. Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank the Massachusetts Association of Contributory Retirement Systems for holding their annual fall conference here in downtown Springfield at our Springfield Sheraton Hotel. This conference will feature important updates and discussions about the Commonwealth’s retirement system and best practices to utilize so that our retirement boards can better serve our employees and retirees. I want to thank the members, especially President Kathleen Kiely-Becchetti and our very own Springfield Retirement Board member Robert Moynihan who also serves as the Association treasurer, for their continued efforts on behalf of our public sector employees and retirees.”