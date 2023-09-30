MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the 11th annual ‘Cruise for Critters’ car show at Westview Farms Creamery in Monson to help benefit animals in need at Second Chance Animal Services.

According to a news release from Second Chance Animal Shelter, ‘Cruise for Critters’ is presented by Al Widlan’s Service Connection of Monson. This car show will take place rain or shine. This event will feature a car show, Halloween Barktacular kids games, a vendor fair, and raffles to benefit animals in need at Second Chance Animal Services.

Some of the fall festivities that will be at the event include a corn maze and pumpkin picking, as well as handmade ice cream at the Westview Farms Creamery restaurant.

Admission is free for spectators, and dogs are welcome on leashes, except retractable ones. There is also a $20 show car entry fee if you wish to enter your car.

‘Cruise for Critters’ runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Westview Farms Creamery in Monson.