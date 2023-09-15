MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – As the autumn breeze starts to sweep in, animal lovers and car enthusiasts alike are gearing up for the much-awaited ‘Cruise for Critters’ event, now in its 11th year.

Taking place at Westview Farms Creamery on Saturday, September 23rd, this annual car show is a joyful celebration of fall and a heartfelt effort to support Second Chance Animal Services.

(Courtesy of Second Chance Animal Services)

This year’s Cruise for Critters promises a day packed with fall-themed activities. While the star of the show is undoubtedly the impressive lineup of cars, the event offers much more. A bustling vendor fair, anticipated to be the largest yet, will feature an array of items. For the younger attendees, the return of the beloved Halloween ‘Barktacular’ kids’ games is a delightful treat.

Two entries from the 2022 Cruise for Critters Car Show (Courtesy of Second Chance Animal Services)

The event is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Herlihy Insurance Group and Joe Campisi, who have played a crucial role in bringing this day to fruition. Lindsay Doray, Chief Development Officer at Second Chance, expressed gratitude, stating, “With their help, we’re gearing up for an unforgettable day filled with fun. We are excited to welcome the largest group of vendors this event has ever seen.”

Economic challenges often place strain on pet owners, impacting their ability to provide adequate care for their pets. The funds raised through ‘Cruise for Critters’ directly contribute to Second Chance’s vital programs, offering assistance to pets and their owners during challenging times.

Pumpkins awaiting visitors to last year’s Cruise for Critters at Westview Farms Creamery in Monson (Courtesy of Second Chance Animal Services)

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. at Westview Farms Creamery, renowned for its exceptional ice cream and fall attractions. From pumpkin picking to navigating a corn maze, attendees can experience the best of autumn. Spare Parts will provide the perfect live music backdrop, and spectators can attend for free.

Car enthusiasts looking to showcase their vehicles can participate in the show for a $20 entry fee per vehicle. Every dollar raised through entry fees contributes to improving the lives of animals through the initiatives of Second Chance.

Mark your calendars for ‘Cruise for Critters’ on Saturday, September 23rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Westview Farms Creamery, located at 109 E. Hill Road in Monson. In case of inclement weather, the rain date is scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023. Everyone is encouraged to attend, enjoy the event, and make a lasting difference in the lives of our furry friends.

Supporters came out in droves for the 2022 Cruise for Critters (Courtesy of Second Chance Animal Services)