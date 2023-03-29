SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Employers Association of the North East hosted its annual summit at the MassMutual Center. They intend to provide business leaders, managers, and HR professionals with ways to adapt to workplace dynamics.

This year’s summit, “Navigating the New Workforce” focused on the changing expectations that employers need to meet since the pandemic began.

“Give your people, your people leaders, who are responsible for others in the organization, the support that they need to become developed professionally,” said Allison Ebner, VP of membership for the employee association of the northeast. “Get them some training themselves and enable them to really create a better company culture.”

The Association has been a resource for more than 100 years. This year, more than 500 local and regional business leaders attended the summit.