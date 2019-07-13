Annual empowerment banquet honors local women

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dozen women were honored at Friday night’s first annual Ease Empowerment women’s banquet.

Ease stands for Encouraging Sisters Excellence Organization.

It was founded by Springfield native Aquana Raffington and aims to educate, uplift, and empower women.

Raffington said she overcame major hardships, including domestic violence, to become the successful business owner she is today.

Though Raffington now lives in Georgia, she said it was important to her to bring her organization to Springfield, and celebrate the women of this community.

She told 22News, “Just like the heart is essential to the body, women are essential to the community. If we look inward, we will be able to do so much more outward. This is extremely important to me.”

Arlene Click, a humanitarian from Springfield, was given a posthumous award for perseverance during the event.