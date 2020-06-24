Annual ERC5 breakfast held virtually this year due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite coronavirus concerns, the East of the River Chamber of Commerce held its annual breakfast virtually.

This year’s event keynote speaker was Massachusetts Gaming Commissioner Bruce Stebbins. His remarks could not have come at a better time given the plans to reopen MGM Springfield and the state-wide impact on the commonwealth’s local businesses and economy.

“We are all working towards a shared goal of open our casinos in Massachusetts back up and doing it in a manner that’s safe and follows all of the good healthcare and public health guidelines,” said Stebbins.

This first-time virtual ERC5 meeting attracted over 125 participants and viewers.