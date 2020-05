LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Festa celebration in Ludlow is canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The four-day celebration of Portuguese culture hosted by the Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Ludlow draws huge crowds every year from all over New England.

The church announced the event cancellation on Facebook.

Last year, event officials estimated that more than 40,000 people in attendance. People far and wide come to enjoy the authentic Portuguese cuisine, dance and play games.