SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield officials will be celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month with a special flag-raising ceremony on Monday at City Hall.

November is Puerto Rican Heritage Month, it was established in 1998 as an official New York City celebration proclaimed by New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be at the flag-raising on Monday at 1:00 p.m., according to the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “It is important that we continue to honor and recognize our City’s Puerto Rican Heritage and the positive contributions and impact of our Puerto Rican community. Springfield is proud of our diversity, especially our Puerto Rican community, and all of the many contributions of our social, cultural, economic, and military service to our city, state, and country. When the island of Puerto Rico was hit with natural disasters, such as Hurricane Maria, we collectively rallied together to provide relief and to welcome our fellow Americans who were displaced.”