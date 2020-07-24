Annual Gándara Center 5k going virtual this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The need for social distancing has put the Gándara Center’s 5K road race fundraiser on a different track this summer.

Instead of the traditional hundreds running together for the annual Frozen Yogurt 5K race, the August Gándara event will go virtual, to raise the thousands of dollars to help the agencies clients retain their mental health services. The event will be held from August 16th to August 23rd.

“We now have it set up where people can sign up. They walk through the 16th through the 23rd on their own. Whether it be on a treadmill at a park, at the beach where they’re on vacation, somewhere that’s safe and socially distant,” said Jade Rivera-McFarlin from the Gándara Center.

22News is a media sponsor for the virtual fundraising event. Virtual Race results will be broadcast Sunday, August 23rd on Gándara’s YouTube channel and streamed on WWLP.com.