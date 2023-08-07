SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A benefit was held early Monday evening to support the health and well-being of local children.

That event was the 23rd annual golf tournament to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield.

Golfers held a friendly match at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow for the good cause, which is to support the well-being of children requiring critical medical treatment in the Springfield area by providing them and their families with a home-away-from-home.

Monday evening we heard from parent, Diana Fillio, who had spent a total of 100 nights at the Ronald McDonald house. “It is such a phenomenal, wonderful charity, I didn’t even realize that something like this existed until I needed it. When I needed it, it was there tenfold, I will continue to do everything I can to give back any way that I can because I cannot thank them enough.”

Over the past 30 years, the Ronald McDonald House has served more than 12,000 local families.