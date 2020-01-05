Annual Grand Colleen Pageant held at Holyoke High School

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Caledonian Pipe band provided a sample of what to expect during the iconic parade along the Holyoke parade route.

Irish pride and culture-filled the stage at Holyoke High school Saturday night, as grand colleen past and present savored that honor.

Ann Burke Low was among the first of Holyoke’s Grand Colleens when she occupied the place of honor in the st. patrick’s parade of 1959.

Low told 22News, “It was a wonderful experience, it got me out of my shell. I enjoyed it, I met so many people, the girls were wonderful, everyone was waving, I felt special.”

The 2019 Grand Colleen Lauren Hanna Dulude will always remember what a year this has been as Grand Colleen, and she’s learned, and what advice she has for her successor.

“I feel like the best advice like open to the ideas of the people that surround you, and take that experience under your wind,” said Dulude.

Lauren’s successor will come from among the five young women selected during Saturday night’s pageant as the grand Colleen court.

They are Emily Marie Couture, Patricia Ann Haradon, Natalie Marie Mayko, Moira Catherine McDermott, and Haley Elizabeth Dusseault.

From this court, the Holyoke Grand Colleen for the 2020 Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade will be chosen at the grand coronation ball on February 15th at the Log Cabin.

With this weekend’s event, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade season is fully underway.