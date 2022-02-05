Annual Great Barrington dog show held at Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dog lovers were having their day at the Great Barrington Dog Show Saturday, held at the Better Living Center on the Big E fairgrounds.

Hundreds of dogs in competition filling their owners with pride. It’s the perennial attraction at this more than 80-year event at the Eastern States fairgrounds. Their owners have been training them since they were puppies.

“It’s all about love of the breed. Continually trying to make your breed better. He just loves getting treats,” said Kaylene Scotton of Harwinton, Connecticut.

The love and mutual respect between these dogs and their owners will also be on display through Sunday as well at the Better Living Center.