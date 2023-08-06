SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The annual Hickory Street Harambee Festival will be held in Springfield on Sunday.
The festival will include:
- new amusement rides
- a basketball tournament
- a salute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop
- a kid’s fashion show
- food trucks
- a live band
- a gospel concert
- vendors
- and more
The festival was held on Saturday and will also be held on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Samuel Bolden Park on Wilbraham Avenue in Springfield.
Hickory Street Harambee’s mission is to help preserve the history, culture, and legacy of the historic HA, according to their social media.
