SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The annual Hickory Street Harambee Festival will be held in Springfield on Sunday.

The festival will include:

new amusement rides

a basketball tournament

a salute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop

a kid’s fashion show

food trucks

a live band

a gospel concert

vendors

and more

The festival was held on Saturday and will also be held on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Samuel Bolden Park on Wilbraham Avenue in Springfield.

Hickory Street Harambee’s mission is to help preserve the history, culture, and legacy of the historic HA, according to their social media.