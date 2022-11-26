WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Holiday Tree Lighting in Westfield will be on Saturday.

Mayor McCabe of Westfield will host the annual Holiday Tree Lighting, a city tradition for decades, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Westfield. The events will begin at park square at 5:45 p.m. with Cocoa and Carols, which features the Westfield High School Pep Band.

After Cocoa and Carols, there will be a Westfield High School Show Choir performance. Also, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive just before the mayor lights the tree.

The twenty-foot tree will be lit at 6:30 p.m. followed by a chance to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Park Square Gazebo.