CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sheriff’s annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Breakfast took place on Sunday.

The Sheriff and retired Sheriff Michael J. Ashe Jr., along with the department’s honor guard, the Mounted Patrol Unit of horses were in attendance, as well as therapy dogs from the Emotional Support Division, according to a news release from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi hosted the event and delivered a short address offering an update on what is happening in the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office. Around 300 honorary deputy sheriffs were also in attendance.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield was also in attendance, and he states, “I cannot say enough about the tremendous and beneficial partnership with Sheriff Nick Cocchi and his team. The numerous initiatives and programs that we have partnered together with have helped to enhance the quality of life for our residents and businesses from the public safety and physical plant initiatives to the many city and community-based programs, Sheriff Cocchi and his team are always there supporting our Springfield.”

The Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s is a non-profit organization that supports the positive community engagement efforts of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office. The breakfast took place on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Fairview Castle of the Knights in Chicopee.