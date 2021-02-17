Annual Ice Invasion at Springfield Museums Quadrangle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over a dozen ice sculptures are surrounding the Springfield Museums Quadrangle as part of its 4th annual Ice Invasion.

The event began Wednesday and will run for the week, with this year’s theme aiming to bring the museum’s exhibits to life. The sculptures themselves are the product of local ice sculptor Joe Almeida, as well as American Ice.

The Springfield Museums Quadrangle will be open until 7 p.m. this week for residents to see the sculptures lit up at night.

“I have a huge smile on because it is incredibly important in this time as we’re hopefully, nearing the end of this pandemic,” said Karen Fisk, Director of Marketing & Communications at Springfield Museums. “To have so many people outside here on the quad looking at these amazing ice sculptures.”

As part of the Ice Invasion, visitors are encouraged to take pictures and share their experiences on social media.