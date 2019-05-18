Annual March for Babies held at Stanley Park

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of western Massachusetts families walked through Stanley Park Saturday to show their support for babies who are born premature.

Babies born too soon are at risk of serious health problems and lifelong disabilities. March of Dimes is an organization that fights for healthy families through vital services for moms and babies that are born sick or too soon.

Families at Saturday’s March for Babies event in Westfield walked a 3-mile route in an effort to improve the odds for babies born here in western Massachusetts.

22News spoke with one family about the importance of events like this.

“There’s a lot of things that go on in the NICU and PICU and what we need to do at home and all that stuff. It’s a good cause to support in the future,” Matthew Hartman of Chicopee said.

This walk is very personal to people in the area, specifically because Springfield which has the highest rate of premature babies in the state. Studies show 11 percent of Springfield babies will be born prematurely.

“We definitely want to applaud the work that they do for the babies,” Janette Fernandez-Santiago told 22News. “The support that they give us and gave us throughout the time that we were there because it was definitely a very tough time for us.”

According to March of Dimes, nearly half a million babies are born prematurely or with birth defects every year.

Premature birth and its complications are the largest contributors to infant death in the U.S. and pregnancy-related death has more than doubled over the past 25 years.

