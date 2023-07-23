CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Riders from all over gathered in Chicopee on Sunday for the 10th Annual ‘Breathe Free, Ride Hard’ Motorcycle Bike Run. To ride or not to ride a decision which is made easy in Chicopee.

The annual bike run held at the Chicopee Moose Lodge brought in hundreds of motorcyclists from around the region to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Co-founder Michele Alves created the event 10 years ago in an effort to support her own family members with the genetic disease. “People with CF get a thick, sticky mucus that builds over their lungs, so it doesn’t allow them to expand and breathe like normal people. The average life expectancy now with all the advancements is about 37-years-old, and our money goes toward research and development for drug therapies.”

Riders came from all over New England decked out in purple to support those living with a Cystic Fibrosis diagnosis. Jondel Rivera has CF and comes to the bike run year after year. This year’s ride happened to fall on his birthday which made it all the more meaningful.

“It feels great, it really does. Because all these people are trying to help,” expressed Jondel Rivera of Chicopee.

The Sergeant-at-Arms of the Chicopee Moose Lodge, Joe Martin told 22News that knowing they’re supporting a good cause makes the ride that much sweeter, “I mean it goes to a good cause, all the money goes to a good cause. And there’s nothing like being on a motorcycle.”