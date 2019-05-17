Annual plant sale held in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Garden Club is selling plants so they can help beautify the town.

The cloudy and rainy weather Friday didn’t keep people from stopping by the West Springfield Garden Club’s Plant Sale at Mittineague Park.

“During this time of the year I would see this sale of plants and I thought it was a good thing for the community,” said Eduardo Umana of Westfield.

Money raised from the plant sale helps fund garden projects across the community.

“We have 12 gardens that we plant all around town and we go and do them ourselves,”West Springfield Garden Club’s president Charlotte Pasquerella told 22News. “We get down on our knees, we call ourselves the Garden Club that likes to get their hands dirty.”

In addition to selling plants the Garden Club is also holding a raffle as well. The funding helps the club maintain their greenhouse where they grow the plants. Members of the club also grow flowers in their member gardens as well.

“Right now we’re asking people who would like to donate $120 towards a barrel of plants,” Garden Club member Pat Garabacik said. “It’s called a barrel of flowers or a business who wants to advertise their business and we have an example of that barrel that’s going all around town.”

The event is at the Rt. 20 main entrance to Mittineague Park on 1695 Westfield St. in West Springfield and will be until 3:00 p.m. Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

A variety of plants grown in their greenhouse will be featured as well as perennials from members’ gardens.

For more information visit their website.

