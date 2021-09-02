Annual Portuguese festival in Ludlow during Labor Day weekend

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Festa, a large Portuguese festival, is happening this Labor Day weekend in Ludlow.

Organizers held their annual beer garden Thursday evening with live music by emotion. People celebrating took advantage of the nice weather and are looking forward to the festivities beginning.

Michelle Raccis said, “We are really enjoying it, looking forward to the next three nights and all weekend long. We all come, our kids, our friends, everyone comes.”

Actual festivities begin Friday and last through Monday.