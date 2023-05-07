WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday was the annual Quarter Horse Show at the Eastern States Exposition.

Every May the board of directors at the Massachusetts Quarter Horse Association work to put on a show at the Big E Fair Grounds. They host quarter horses and other breeds focusing on “western all around discipline” riding techniques.

22News spoke with the president of the Massachusetts Quarter Horse Association and she says this event is about making riders of different skill sets feel comfortable enough to compete in this show.

Emily King, President of the Massachusetts Quarter Horse Association said, “Horse showing is a great place for families, for people with horses of all levels, if you’re just getting started, or if you’ve been showing for a long time but, it’s an important part of the community, and I think events like this really bring people together.”

The event aims to educate the community about the great American Quarter Horse, which is one of the oldest recognized horse breeds in the United States.