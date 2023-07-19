SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office held their annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K news conference to announce this year’s charity road race.

The 2023 Hampden County Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K Walk and Run is set for Sunday October 15th at Ashley Reservoir.

This year, they are raising funds to support Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s Youth Leadership Academy. The youth leadership academy is a free camp operated by Sheriff Cocchi’s office to give young people with incarcerated parents or who live in economically challenged areas of western Massachusetts a chance to experience a summer of fun, adventure and learning.

From late June to early August, the camp is held at the Brightwood Elementary School in Springfield. Kids are able to participate in daily activities ranging from arts and crafts to sports and reflexive yoga.

“In the the summer months when they are out of school and they work so hard during the school year, it’s time for us to give a little bit back and let them enjoy the summer months with opportunities that they normally wouldn’t have. We’re just asking the community, whether you’re a walker or a runner, please come out support the cause. All the proceeds are going to come back right to this youth leadership academy and we’re going to be able to do more and more for these wonderful children,” said Sheriff Cocchi.

The academy is hoping to collect as many funds as possible to continue to accept more kids into their summer program that currently serves more than 150 children.

Registration is open for the race and 1.5 mile walk through the day of the event. The sign up cost is $35 in advance and $40 on the day of the race.