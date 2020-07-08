Annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival will be held online this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival will be hosted online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On August 15, the original date for the festival, you can stream performances by your favorite musicians from the past six years. The nonprofit organization Blues to Green presents the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival every year which includes performers and local bands playing jazz, blues, Latin, gospel, and funk.

Instead of outright canceling the event, Blues to Green felt it was important to still bring people together

“An opprotunity to try and reconnect us and just feel like we are still together,” said Executive Director Kristen Neville.

All throughout July, there will be webinars for children to learn about Afro-Caribbean music. Families can then submit a video of their very own performances which will be aired during the virtual jazz festival.

You can watch the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival through the website, Facebook, or Focus community TV on August 15 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.