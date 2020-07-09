Annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade canceled, virtual celebration to be held

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is an annual celebration where thousands line the streets of Springfield showing off their Puerto Rican pride. However this year, due to COVID-19, a parade will no longer be taking place.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the parade and although they can’t gather in person the committee still said they want to honor the tradition,” said Parade Chair Victoria Rodriguez.

When the parade first stepped off decades ago, it only took place throughout the North End and now it’s become a citywide celebration that attracts people from all over New England.

Celebration will instead be held virtually, on the parade committee’s Facebook page. A similar type of virtual Puerto Rican celebration was held in New York City in June.

“Hopefully we’ll have performers or some performers to give a shout out to our community. Also we plan to highlight those we planned to honor this year and we also plan to get some local artists to perform,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the final plans will be announced soon. She added that next year’s parade is still scheduled to be held in September of 2021. She said the committee still plans to honor the 30th anniversary in next year’s event as well.