Annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade to be held virtually

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Like many other events, the original plans for the annual Springfield Puerto Rican parade have been changed due to COVID-19.

This is the parade’s 30th year and due to COVID-19 the committee is taking the parade from streets to the screens. It will be held virtually so anyone anywhere can tune in to watch.

The virtual parade will include special messages from community leaders as well as music performances from artists all over the country.

The virtual parade will also include shout outs from nationally known names that include the creator of “Hamilton: An American Musical” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and musical artist Tito Puente Jr.

“The goal was to take everything you would see on the street the day of the parade and try to pack that into a digital setting or on your television screen. Nothing is going to have that same feeling of having 100 contingencies going down Main Street but we try to bring that same feeling of putting everyone into your screen.” Jade Rivera-McFarlin, Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee

22News reporter Hector Molina will be the emcee of this year’s virtual parade and you can watch it on WWLP.com Sunday, September 20 at 11:00 a.m.