WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Strawberry Festival will be taking place on Saturday in West Springfield.

According to a social media post from Mayor Will Reichelt, the festival will have blacksmithing demonstrations, open-fire cooking demonstrations, strawberry shortcake, 25th continental regiment interpretations, and the 1754 Salt Box Museum will be open.

The festival will be happening from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Josiah Day House on Park Street.