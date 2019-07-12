Annual “Stuff the Bus” event to provide school supplies for homeless students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – United Way of Pioneer Valley and Peter Pan Bus Lines will fill 2,200 backpacks with school supplies for homeless students in the area in their annual “Stuff the Bus” event at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the event is to provide backpacks for homeless K-12 students in Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley so they feel prepared for the school year.

The ceremonial first donation of the drive will be by Mayor Sarno at 11:00 a.m.

Here are some of the supplies that can be donated at the event:

No. 2 Pencils

Colored Pencils

Crayons

Markers

Highlighters

Glue sticks

Handheld pencil sharpeners

Pencil case (for binders)

Pencil boxes

Composition books

Three Ring Binders (1 inch )

Loose- leaf notebook paper

Ballpoint pens

Index Cards

Pocket Folders

Spiral Notebooks

Rulers (English & Metric Measurements)

Calculators

Pencil top erasers

Post-it Notes

22News Reporter Sy Becker will be at the event and will have the full report on 22News starting at 6:00 p.m.