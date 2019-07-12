Annual “Stuff the Bus” event to provide school supplies for homeless students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – United Way of Pioneer Valley and Peter Pan Bus Lines will fill 2,200 backpacks with school supplies for homeless students in the area in their annual “Stuff the Bus” event at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
In a news release sent to 22News, the event is to provide backpacks for homeless K-12 students in Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley so they feel prepared for the school year.
The ceremonial first donation of the drive will be by Mayor Sarno at 11:00 a.m.
Here are some of the supplies that can be donated at the event:
- No. 2 Pencils
- Colored Pencils
- Crayons
- Markers
- Highlighters
- Glue sticks
- Handheld pencil sharpeners
- Pencil case (for binders)
- Pencil boxes
- Composition books
- Three Ring Binders (1 inch )
- Loose- leaf notebook paper
- Ballpoint pens
- Index Cards
- Pocket Folders
- Spiral Notebooks
- Rulers (English & Metric Measurements)
- Calculators
- Pencil top erasers
- Post-it Notes
22News Reporter Sy Becker will be at the event and will have the full report on 22News starting at 6:00 p.m.