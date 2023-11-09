SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Boys & Girls Club is gearing up for its annual Thanksgiving Dinner, bringing the community together for a festive and heartwarming evening.

The event is set to take place on Thursday, November 16th, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club located at 481 Carew Street.

Club members, along with their families and childcare members, are warmly invited to partake in a delectable Thanksgiving feast prepared by the talented Kelly Dobbins of Iona’s Café.

Executive Director Vincent Borello expressed gratitude, stating, “We are always grateful for the support of our community and the opportunity to spend time together and interact like the family we have become.”

This annual tradition is made possible through the continuous support of Community Bank, a testament to the strong community bonds and collaborative spirit that make events like these possible.

After the dinner, the celebration will continue with a family night, offering members and their families a delightful start to the holiday season. The evening will feature family activities and conclude with a holiday movie, fostering a sense of togetherness and joy.

The Springfield Boys & Girls Club encourages all members of the community to join in this heartwarming celebration of gratitude, community, and the holiday spirit.