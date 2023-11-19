CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The season of giving continued on Saturday with a Thanksgiving meal in Chicopee.

The Kingdom Minded International Ministries hosted its Annual Thanksgiving Meal gathering earlier in the day. The morning started with breakfast, followed by an afternoon service, and full Thanksgiving meal after that.

22News spoke with Pastor Annette Simmons on why coming together is so important this time of year, “The reason of the community dinner is to get everyone together because there will be some people without family, there is some people who haven’t seen their family in a long time, but also for us to be grateful. Grateful for just having a life, grateful for the small things, grateful for love, you know?”

This was the third year the church hosted the service and the meals.