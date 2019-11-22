Annual Unified Basketball Jamboree held in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Unified Basketball Jamboree was held at Chicopee Comprehensive High School Thursday evening.

The Unified Basketball league joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. The jamboree was a way to celebrate the end of the basketball season.

22News spoke with one coach who said Unified Basketball allows children with disabilities to participate in organized sports.

“To give these folks something other than just going home or video games, these kids here are engaged they are in engaged in this we are going to start track in the spring. It’s an awesome feeling,” said John Beaulieu.

Over eight teams compete in the league and all those teams participated in Thursday’s jamboree.