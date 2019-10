SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – NABVETS Ch 102 will be hosting a commemorative Vietnam Ceremony Saturday morning for heros who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ceremony is held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the center of Mason Square Vietnam Memorial.

Visitors are welcomed to join and partake in paying honor to all veterans and their families for their service.