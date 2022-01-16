Annual Wedding & Bridal Expo takes place at The Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic has had a major impact on the marriage industry. But little of that impact was found at this weekend’s 32nd annual Wedding & Bridal Expo at The Big E’s Better Living Center.

It’s the biggest wedding & bridal event in western Massachusetts with more than 150 vendors and designers on hand all weekend to help make someone’s future wedding a day to remember. Many have been performing smaller weddings in the last year due to the pandemic.

“We have been seeing a lot more smaller style weddings. The venues are adapting to what that is,” said Dale Demarais, who serves as Justice of the Peace for Hampden County. He told 22News, “We’re seeing anywhere from weddings as small as five or six people and weddings, 20 to 30 people. And we still find a way to tell that bride and groom’s story, regardless of how large or small it is.”

And this justice of the peace speaks from experience, helping nearly 1,000 couples tie the knot during his career of bringing people together.